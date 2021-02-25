Recall Newsom proponents collect more than 1.8M signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Organizers behind the effort to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office said they have nearly met their goal.

“It’s not about if it will go through, but when it will go through — and it will go through,” said Randy Economy, senior advisor behind Recall Gavin Newsom.

Proponents of the effort said they have collected 1.825 million signatures as of Thursday.

They need about 1.5 million signatures validated by the secretary of state’s office. Supporters said they’re aiming for 2 million signatures to account for a potential rejection rate of about 25%.

“The heavy lifting is continuing and we think there will be a special election later this year,” Economy said.

The update comes after the governor spent two weeks touring various vaccination sites up and down the state with other local Democratic leaders.

Newsom has said he’s not focused on the recall effort against him.

Recall proponents note shuttered schools, businesses and vaccine distribution delays have fueled the recent wave of petitions.

“It’s pretty pathetic if you sit and look about how he’s tried to get out of the situation that he’s created by doing these mega-events,” Economy said. “Everything Gavin Newsom does is under a microscope times a thousand and that’s the way it should be.”

Supporters said they plan to keep collecting signatures up until the March 17 deadline.

The secretary of state has so far certified about 700,000 signatures and has until late April to go through all signatures collected.

“We’re going to let the secretary of state do her job and we’re going to let the process continue,” Economy said. “But we are going to stay on top of them every step of the way to make sure nothing goes awry, to make sure the checks and balances and accountability is taking place.”

When reached for comment, Governor Newsom’s chief campaign strategist, Dan Newman, said, “A few months ago more than 6 million Californians voted for Donald Trump.”