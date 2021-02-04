Rapper ‘Money Bags’ arrested in Fresno with counterfeit money and prop guns used in music videos, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police arrested a man who they called a “wannabe rapper” with counterfeit money and prop guns for use in music videos Thursday morning.

Officers said they were checking the welfare of a child around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night when they spoke to a woman who may have been a victim.

Police pulled over “Money Bags”, whose real name is Devon Watson, Thursday morning.

During the traffic stop, Fresno Police said they located the fake money and guns for use in rap videos.

Watson was arrested for a warrant out of Los Angeles. No other charges were filed.