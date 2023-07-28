BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials warn against a toxic algae bloom that recently spread in Pyramid Lake.

A “danger advisory” was recently released by the California Department of Water Resources referring to blue-green algae that was discovered in Pyramid Lake, located just south of Gorman. The algae even warranted a closure of Vaquero Swim Beach. The closure was merely a precaution.

The advisory states the danger the algae can cause if pets or humans enter the lake. Both are vulnerable of becoming sick as well as developing rashes or other flu-like symptoms.