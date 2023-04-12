A man originally accused of driving recklessly led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon before eventually being taken into custody.

The chase began around 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood where CHP says the driver of the dark-colored sedan refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The driver took off, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph as he traveled northbound onto the 5 Freeway.

At around 4:00 p.m., the chase reached the Lebec area where a CHP officer performed a successful PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

Reckless driving pursuit suspect seen running across lanes of the 5 Freeway in the area of Lebec on April 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky 5 footage showed the driver jumping out of the car and running across busy lanes of traffic on the 5 Freeway, narrowly avoiding getting hit. He was taken into custody a short time later.