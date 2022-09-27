A pursuit on the 15 Freeway ended in Hesperia with shots fired Tuesday morning. Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle possibly wanted in connection to Monday’s abduction of a teen girl in Fontana.

Anthony John Graziano pictured in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

The law enforcement chase began in the Barstow area on the southbound 15 Freeway. The pursuit eventually stopped on the freeway at Main Street in Hesperia, officials said.

Authorities have confirmed that the pursuit is possibly related to Monday’s abduction of a 15-year-old girl by her father who is suspected of shooting and killing his wife.

Authorities have also confirmed that shots were fired by law enforcement at some point at the conclusion of the pursuit.

Police were looking for 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who was identified as the suspect in Monday’s shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous and was believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter, Savanna Graziano.

The abduction led to an Amber Alert being issued across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Kern counties.

Anthony Graziano is suspected of killing his wife, 45-year-old Tracy Martinez. The two were apparently separated and in the process of getting a divorce, police confirmed to KTLA.

Graziano was believed to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier. Video from Sky5 appeared to show a vehicle matching that description crashed on the side of the road with several flat tires and a broken windshield.

At noon Tuesday, the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated.

Video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be the suspect vehicle crashed on the side of the road. (KTLA)

Video from Victor Valley News showed a heavy police presence near the scene, as well as an air ambulance flying in the area.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that all lanes of the 15 Freeway were being closed at Bear Valley Road and drivers were being diverted off the freeway as part of the ongoing police activity.

Check back for details on this developing story.