SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station.

According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services.

The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on Aug. 18 to fill up their car. While getting gas, the person walked to a dumpster and threw away a plastic grocery bag.

Hours later, another person at the station went to throw something away, but they soon reached into the dumpster after noticing something. The sheriff’s office said the person pulled out the previously thrown-away bag and opened it.

Inside the bag, the person found a French bulldog puppy. The person informed the gas station attendant, and Animal Control was called.

(Photo from Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo from Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

The responding officer checked on the puppy and found it was unresponsive. It was then taken to a vet.

The officer used surveillance video to find out what happened and was able to identify the person responsible for leaving the puppy. They were arrested, and the sheriff’s office said they admitted to throwing the puppy away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person said the puppy had “diarrhea and was ‘just dying.’” They also admitted they never tried to get help for the puppy.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested the person on suspicion of animal cruelty, willfully abandoning an animal and violation of misdemeanor probation. He was booked into the Solano County Jail.

The puppy remains with Animal Care staff, getting the treatment it needs.