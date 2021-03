BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California lawmakers are working to create a banking institution that would provide a no-fee, no-penalty bank account for all Californians, especially those in underserved communities.

Advocates of AB 1177 say if passed this new BankCal program would be the first statewide program in the country to offer that level of access to banking. The bill, which has yet to reach the floor for a vote, is supported by a variety of Democratic lawmakers from across the state.