(FOX40.COM) — Emergency regulations on concealed weapons instructors recently proposed by the California Department of Justice caused pushback from some law enforcement agencies.

“As some may be aware, there is an attempt to enact emergency regulations on CCW instructors that would prohibit many of their current certifications from no longer being accepted by the Department of Justice,” said Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes in a social media post. “As small business owners, they could no longer instruct classes and certify citizens to carry concealed firearms if they hold one of those unauthorized certifications.”

Some of the Department of Justice (DOJ) updates for instructors include:

New qualifications necessary to become a CCW DOJ Certified Instructor.

New grounds for revoking a CCW DOJ Certified Instructor’s certification.

Updating how a licensing authority sends certain CCW license records to the Department.

The DOJ proposed new regulations on Dec. 8 because it found them “necessary to address an emergency because of the public’s safety interests in preventing persons who are prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm from obtaining CCW license.”

On Dec. 15 the California State Sheriff’s Association called the proposal “problematic” in an official response to the DOJ.

“A likely and obvious byproduct of reducing the number of trained and certified CCW instructors will be an increased difficulty in CCW applicants’ ability to access appropriate CCW training and certification,” the sheriff’s association said to the DOJ. “It can be argued that impeding access to sufficient numbers of adequate CCW instructors will jeopardize CCW applicants’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights lawfully.”

The Sheriff’s Association added that the increased regulation will substantially impact small businesses and asked the DOJ to withdraw the proposed regulations.