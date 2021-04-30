Proponents not worried about signature removal as both sides focus on recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — While the window is now open for those who signed the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom to remove their names, recall proponents say they aren’t concerned.

“We’re ready for November. Let’s get this campaign started,” said Randy Economy, with Recall Gavin 2020.

Democratic strategist and former press secretary to Gov. Gray Davis, Steven Maviglio says team Newsom likely is not focused on signature removal.

“The road to the ballot is a long and winding one, but I don’t think it’ll have any impact whatsoever,” Maviglio said.

Newsom responded this week to the official trigger of his likely recall election after Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced the effort reached more than enough signatures.

“We’re going to defeat the recall. We’re going to focus on getting people back to work, focus people fully on getting people back to in-person instruction in our schools, we’re going to get this economy moving again and more importantly we’re going to get vaccines into people’s arms,” Maviglio said. “So, we can do all of that faster, and that’s the answer to the question of what am I doing to address that issue.”

“Another year or another 15 months of Gavin Newsom as governor of California is a nightmare scenario. He has ruled this state as a dictator,” Economy said.

The California Democratic Convention is underway virtually, with several prominent Democrats set to speak Saturday. Newsom will also be speaking at the convention, and many are expecting the recall to take center stage.

“It’s gonna be front and center. At this stage in the game, the Newsom team has to keep another Democrat out of this,” Maviglio said. “So, as much party support they can put behind his efforts and continue to call this a Republican recall, that is all the better for the governor.”

Not a single Democrat has emerged to challenge Newsom. Maviglio says it’s still too soon in the process for anyone to break ranks.

“Most people oppose the recall, so it would be foolhardy to stick your neck out there now cause you’d only get whacked for the next few months,” Maviglio said. “You sit back, you watch what happens and if there’s opportunity someone might take advantage of it.”

The recall won’t be official until the window to remove signatures ends. The secretary of state is expected to finalize it in June.