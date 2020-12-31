Prolific serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A man the FBI said is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history has died.

The California Department of Corrections said Samuel Little died at age 80 at a hospital in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning. His cause of the death will be determined by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Little confessed to more than 93 murders across the country. The FBI has been seeking links his victims.

CDCR said Little had been serving three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of three women in the late 1980s. He was convicted of those killings in 2014 through DNA evidence found at the crime scenes, officials said.