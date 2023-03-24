BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is no disputing that California patients are experiencing a shortage of health care, especially those on Medi-Cal.

California has a scarcity of physicians and the Central Valley has reported 22% fewer primary care doctors when compared to the state average.

Physicians for a Healthy California administers two programs aimed to improve access to medical care in underserved counties.

Cal-Med Force will increase the number of residency slots in California’s underserved communities, while Cal Health Cares provides loan repayments on educational debt for a five year commitment in order to provide care to Medi-Cal patients.

So far, the programs have shown results, funding 252 residency positions in the San Joaquin Valley, with 37 positions in Kern County alone.