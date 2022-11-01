Airplane tickets will be more expensive for consumers at certain airports this holiday season, thanks partly to inflation and the rising costs of fuel, delays and cancellations.

A new study from Smart Asset found that two California airports, Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, ranked among the top five places to see the most significant price increase for airfare.

To determine the rankings, researchers at SmartAsset analyzed 100 of the busiest airports in the U.S. For the study, an airport was considered “busy” based on its total number of domestic passengers in 2021.

The airports were compared across three metrics: average airfare costs in the second quarter of 2022, the one-year percentage change and dollar change in average ticket costs. The data used in the study came from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The study focused on price increases for domestic flights.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport ranked second on the list. The study found that the average price for airfare has increased by about $140, or 42%, since March 2021.

The average price for an airplane ticket out of Fresno would cost $474.

LAX ranked fourth on the list.

At LAX, the average fare price increased by $133, or 42.22%, in just one year, the 15th highest increase seen nationwide. The study found that the average airplane ticket from LAX would cost $448.

The airport tied with Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana for the fourth position, which saw a $134, or 43.27%, price increase. The average cost of an airplane ticket at this airport would be $442.

The airport with the largest price increase was Pensacola International located in Florida.

Nationally, average airfare prices on domestic flights increased from $328 to $397 — or 21%.

West Coast airports in California, Washington, Idaho and Arizona accounted for six out of the top 10 airports to see the biggest increase.

The study also found that San Francisco International (SFO) was the top-ranked airport to experience the most significant percent change and dollar change from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022.

The airport experienced a $134, or 36.94%, increase in domestic airfare tickets, which is well above the national average.

Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina was the only airport to experience a decrease in ticket prices over the study period.

With high ticket prices, some consumers may be waiting for a price drop, but experts have said that’s unlikely.

“We’d normally expect prices to drop off a little over the winter months,” Roger Broussard, a professional pilot, told Smart Asset. “But this year, the power looks to be in the hands of the airlines, with demand looking set to stay high and limited spaces to go around, meaning prices will stay high.”

Experts also recommended that consumers shop around for the best deals if they plan on traveling this holiday season.