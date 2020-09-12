President Trump to visit California Monday amid wildfires

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. Newsom and Trump, who are often critical of each other, are getting along during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNTV) — According to White House officials, President Donald Trump will visit California Monday to address ongoing wildfires across the Golden State.

The president is expected to visit McClellan Park in Sacramento where he will join local and federal emergency officials.

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said him and President Trump had been in communication. In addition, a statement released by White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere, the White House and FEMA have been in contact with local and state officials to discuss response to the wildfires.

“The President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response,” the statement read.

On Aug. 14, President Trump approved Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for California for individual and public assistance.

Approximately 2,277,922 acres have been burned this year due to wildfires in California, according to CalFire.