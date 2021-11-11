Prepare for the traffic: Holiday travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked two weeks until Thanksgiving and for those planning on traveling, get ready for delays.

Holiday travel this season is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to a new survey by AAA.

This Thanksgiving is expected to be the second busiest in Southern California history with an estimated 4.4 million Southern Californians planning to drive at least 50 miles for the holiday—a 16 percent increase from last year’s holiday season.

Meanwhile, more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel nationwide making it the third busiest holiday season compared to 2019 and 2018.

The study also said other forms of transportation like air travel, cruises, buses and trains are expected to see the sharpest usage increases since many people are becoming more comfortable using public transportation again compared to 2019.

AAA expects two of the top five travel destinations this holiday season to be in Southern California.

San Diego Las Vegas Grand Canyon Yosemite Santa Barbara/Central Coast

When it comes to advice, AAA has a simple tip: Book now.

“We are also strongly recommending that people not wait to book trips in 2022 because there are deals and availability that are being offered now that will go fast,” said Filomena Andre, the Auto Club’s vice president for travel products and services.