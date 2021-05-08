3.7 magnitude quake hits off Southern California coast

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening off the coast near Hermosa Beach, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at around 6:55 p.m. 3 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, according to data from the USGS.

Shaking was reported the areas of Long Beach, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Santa Monica and into Culver City southwest of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles International Airport officials said operations were normal but crews are checking terminals and the airfield as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News