3.7 magnitude quake hits off Southern California coast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening off the coast near Hermosa Beach, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at around 6:55 p.m. 3 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, according to data from the USGS.

Shaking was reported the areas of Long Beach, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Santa Monica and into Culver City southwest of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles International Airport officials said operations were normal but crews are checking terminals and the airfield as a precaution.