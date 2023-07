(KRON) — Did you win? The numbers for Powerball’s $615 million jackpot were released Saturday night.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and (Powerball number) 18.

No winners were announced in Powerball’s last drawing on Wednesday. Mega Millions’ winning numbers for its $450 million jackpot were released Friday.

This story will be updated.