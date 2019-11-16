Possible kidnapping investigated after woman’s screams captured on doorbell video in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A day after home security video emerged of a woman’s terrified screams for help as a vehicle drove by in a Leimert Park neighborhood, police on Thursday said they need the public’s help in locating a possible kidnapping victim.

The Ring doorbell video was captured along Third Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, about the time Los Angeles police say they responded to a report of a kidnapping on the street.

The video doesn’t show a kidnapping, but a woman can be heard frantically pleading, “Help me, somebody help me,” as a sedan passes by.

Investigators said they responded to the scene Tuesday but were unable to find evidence of a crime. The chilling video that that emerged Wednesday, however, prompted them to reopen the case.

