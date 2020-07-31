Portion of Northern California highway paved with plastic bottles

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of a highway in Northern California will be paved with recycled materials and plastic bottles. The pilot project will feature work on three lanes of a 1,000-foot highway segment of Highway 162 in Oroville. Caltrans says crews will be using recycled asphalt pavement and liquid plastic made with single-use, plastic bottles.

The department says this is the first time they have paved a road using only recycled materials. A one-mile section of pavement using this material will recycle 150,000 plastic bottles. Caltrans is testing the material for later use throughout the state.