Portion of Northern California highway paved with plastic bottles

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of a highway in Northern California will be paved with recycled materials and plastic bottles. The pilot project will feature work on three lanes of a 1,000-foot highway segment of Highway 162 in Oroville. Caltrans says crews will be using recycled asphalt pavement and liquid plastic made with single-use, plastic bottles.

The department says this is the first time they have paved a road using only recycled materials. A one-mile section of pavement using this material will recycle 150,000 plastic bottles. Caltrans is testing the material for later use throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News