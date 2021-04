BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A stretch of Highway 65 in Porterville will soon be renamed in honor of two firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Capt. Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones were killed in the Porterville Library fire in February last year.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado introduced a bill to name a portion of the highway after them. The bill was approved Thursday by the Assembly Transportation Committee on consent.