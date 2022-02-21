Porterville fallen firefighters honored, family files wrongful death lawsuit

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – Two fallen Porterville firefighters were honored on Monday at the Porterville Fire Department.

Not a day goes by that Ramon Figueroa doesn’t think about his son Ray. In front of his fireplace, Ramon has a shrine to honor his son.

“I miss him every day and people say time heals but that isn’t true cause it doesn’t,” said Ramon. “You just learn to go forward.”

On February 18, 2020, Ray called Ramon to ask him to lunch the next day.

“Well that was the last time we spoke,” said Ramon.

Later on the 18th, flames quickly engulfed the Porterville Public Library after officials said two juveniles set the library on fire. Firefighters including Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa rushed into the library blaze to make sure no one was inside but the two never made it out.

Now nearly 2 years later, the Jones and Figueroa families have filed a lawsuit against the companies who made the firefighters’ equipment alleging that their equipment including the breathing apparatus was defective.

“If they wouldn’t have failed we probably wouldn’t be here today,” said Ramon. “They would be here today. We don’t want another family or families to go through what we are going through.”

As the family looks for justice, other families across the country show support.

Jennifer Severns from Boise, Idaho heard about the deaths of the two Porterville Firefighters on Facebook. She immediately got two flags together and sent them across the country for firefighters from all different departments to sign. Severns and Ernie Young hand-delivered the two flags to the mothers of the fallen firefighters.

“Their family members’ memory of their sacrifice is going to be remembered,” said Severns. “They are not alone. They are supported in everything that they do.”

The families want to thank everyone in the community for the support they have received in the past two years.

The two juveniles that were arrested were charged with arson and murder for the deaths of Jones and Figueroa.

The juveniles’ trials were postponed until this April due to the pandemic.