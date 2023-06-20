Authorities in Los Angeles County worked to apprehend a man suspected of stealing a truck and then leading police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.
The pursuit began in Wilmington, in L.A.’s Harbor region, around 5 p.m. when police received a LoJack alert.
After driving through city streets and intersections, the suspect bailed from the truck and ran into a residential community around N. Neptune Avenue and West Q Street.
Sky5 footage showed him climbing walls and fences and running through backyards.
Police surrounded the neighborhood and, as of 6 p.m., were attempting to convince the suspect to surrender.
It was unknown if he was armed.
