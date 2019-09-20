Police: Student with loaded gun, ammo, knife arrested at San Jose State University

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A student allegedly armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a knife was arrested Wednesday at San Jose State University after making a threat on social media.

The 17-year-old student was taken into custody with the help of San Jose State University Police and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

According to Sunnyvale police, the suspect attended San Jose State, but the threat was reported to authorities by Homestead High School in Cupertino.

The juvenile suspect is now suspended from San Jose State, according to the university.

Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

It’s unclear when the threat was made or who exactly was threatened.

No one was hurt during the suspect’s arrest, according to police.

Police say the threat was originally made on social media and reported to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The suspect’s identity has not been released because of their age.

Police also searched the suspect’s home with a warrant issued by the district attorney.

At the suspect’s home, officers found another handgun, an air soft rifle, ammunition and equipment used to manufacture ammunition and knifes, according to police.

Police believe the suspect acted alone.

Those with additional information are asked to contact Sunnyvale DPS Investigations unit at 408-730-7297 or the University Police Department at 408-924-2222.

17 Year Old Student Arrested at @SJSU For Making Threats and Possession of a Loaded Firearm. pic.twitter.com/JSEu8nxlkj — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) September 19, 2019

