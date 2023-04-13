(KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with separate shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights and for making “credible threats” against the California State Capitol on Thursday, according to Roseville Police.

Police identified the suspect as Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward, who was last seen driving a pickup truck, although law enforcement advised the public about calling if they spotted the truck or a sedan that was connected to Pinney.

Roseville Police said the arrest was made near the intersection of Douglas Blvd. and Auburn-Folsom Blvd. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinney is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, the police said.

According to police, Pinney is believed to have been involved in a shooting just before 9 p.m. along Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights that resulted in no injuries.

Pinney is then reported to have continued driving into Roseville around 9 p.m., where he fired an unknown amount of shots near the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Eureka Road.

Roseville Police said that the lobby of the birthing center at Kaiser Permanente was struck by some of the shots, but no injuries were reported.

Piney is then believed to have made “credible threats” against the Capitol building on Thursday morning that forced the evacuation of the building at around 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The evacuation order was lifted a little over an hour later and the Capitol building was reopened.