STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Stockton Police and other officials throughout California continue to work on six unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, officials said on Tuesday they tied all of the shootings, six of them fatal, together through ballistic evidence.

In a press conference, Police Chief Stanley McFadden also revealed surveillance video of a person of interest that he said was seen near where several of the killings took place. However, there is no evidence as to whether the person is the shooter or a witness.

The Stockton Police Department released this surveillance image of a “person of interest.”

McFadden emphasized they need to talk to that person.

According to police, the first shooting happened in Oakland on April 10, 2021. A 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed around 4:28 a.m.

A second shooting happened six days later near Park and Union streets in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. Police said a Black woman was in her tent when she heard noises outside.

McFadden said she went outside to take a look and was met by a person with a gun. The person then began to shoot, striking her. She is the sole survivor of the shootings.

Police said the woman described the person as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. The shooter was wearing all dark clothing, a dark COVID-19-style mask and a dark jacket.

The woman said the shooter did not say anything and no words were exchanged.

Since law enforcement is using ballistics to connect the shootings and not a person, they described the gap in shootings as the “pistol (going) dormant.” The next shooting happened July 8, 2022, 448 days later. The shootings then continued more frequently.

There was a shooting 34 days later on Aug. 11, 19 days later on Aug. 30, 22 days later on Sept. 21 and one six days later on Sept. 27, which is the most recent.

Below are the locations of the five killings that took place in 2022 in Stockon.

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter drives, around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.

McFadden said they don’t know why there is such a big gap between the shootings. They also stressed that they have no evidence as to whether it’s one person or several behind the killings.

Officials also have no evidence the shootings are hate-crime related, and they previously said there is no indication of gang violence. To date, there are five male Hispanic victims, one Black woman and one white male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 209-937-8167 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

There is also a QR code for people to upload evidence or any information regarding the Stockton “serial killings.”