Sacramento police detective Jonathon Nangle was arrested Sept. 5 for his alleged involvement in a fatal collision in 2022.

(FOX40.COM) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Sacramento police detective Jonathon Nangle who was involved in a fatal collision while on duty Dec. 6, 2022 according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials say that on the morning of the incident Nangle was driving an unmarked home retention vehicle in the area of southbound I-5 and Sutterville Road when he collided with a vehicle and two individuals on the side of the roadway resulting in two fatalities.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene and began conducting a comprehensive investigation, law enforcement reported. Based on the investigation, CHP found that the facts supported charges of vehicular manslaughter.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and concurred with those findings, according to Sacramento PD. On September 5, 2023, a Sacramento County Superior Court Judge issued a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of vehicular manslaughter Nangle.

Sacramento PD reported that Nangle turned himself in to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, where he was processed and released. Nangle has over eight years of service with the Sacramento Police Department and remains on administrative leave with his peace officer powers suspended, officials say.

“The death of Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez is a devastating and tragic loss. My heart goes out to their family, friends, and community” said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.

