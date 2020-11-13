Plane that crashed in Pacoima took off from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — A fiery plane crash in Los Angeles claimed the life of a pilot and nearly set homes on fire Thursday morning. 17 News confirmed the plane left out of Bakersfield.

The Cessna aircraft crashed in a Pacoima neighborhood just outside Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley just before noon. The plane exploded on impact, setting at least two vehicles on fire. Flames nearly reached a home but firefighters were able to protect the building.

No on else was hurt in the crash.

17 News confirmed the pilot was with the Civil Air Patrol — the non-profit civilian arm of the U.S. Air Force. The director of operations for California wing says the pilot dropped someone off at Meadows Field Airport, then took off for Los Angeles, but crashed while approaching the runway at Whiteman Airport.

The pilot did not live in Bakersfield. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.