Plane crash in Modesto closes parts of Hwy 99, officials say

MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) — Southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Modesto are closed Friday night after a small plane crash landed on the freeway, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said the plane crash landed at around 7:50 p.m. and caught fire after landing. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The pilot, a 59-year-old man from Santa Cruz, was the only person on-board and was not injured, FAA officials said. The man took off from Truckee and was heading to San Martin, officials said.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

No other information was released.