Placer Sheriff: Murder victim Christie Wilson's remains found after 15 years

State News

by: FOX40 Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the remains of Christie Wilson, who had been missing since October 2005, have been identified.

Mario Garcia, the man Wilson was last seen with, was ultimately convicted in her killing.

The sheriff’s office said detectives searched a 4.5-acre piece of land where Garcia once lived using Ground Penetrating Radar technology last week.

Skeletal remains were found, officials said, and dental records confirmed them to be Wilson’s.

Garcia maintained his innocence in an interview with FOX40 as he was awaiting sentencing. He was sentenced to 59 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office is expected to discuss the case Monday afternoon.

