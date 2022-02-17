Shafter man identified as pilot killed in helicopter crash in Fresno County

Editor’s Note: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office originally identified Steven Wilson as 60-years-old. Officials have since clarified Wilson was 53-years-old. This article has been updated with the correct age.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a pilot who they say was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Steven Wilson of Shafter, Calif., was found dead inside of a 1967 Bell UH-1H helicopter that had crashed near Sonoma and Chandler avenues, just outside Coalinga.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson had been crop-dusting at a different location about 8 miles north of the orchard the wreckage of his helicopter was found in. When the crop-dusting company hadn’t heard from Wilson in a while, employees got concerned and called the sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to report him missing.

“Late last night, the sheriff’s office received a call of an overdue aircraft,” explained Richard Coningsby with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:00 p.m., authorities began searching for the helicopter in the area Wilson had been working in but were unable to find it.

Authorities pinged Wilson’s phone, which led them to the wreckage of the helicopter in the orchard around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“We came to the scene, we had EMS arrive the pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Coningsby.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson had worked with American Ag Aviation for over 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation. Officials say Wilson was alone in the helicopter and the tank did not have any pesticide left and was empty at the time of the crash.

Investigators will be looking at a number of factors which could have caused the crash, including wind.