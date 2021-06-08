Pilot killed in crash at Porterville airport identified

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pilot who was killed in a crash at an airport in Porterville on Monday has been identified.

The 144th Fighter Wing announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Billy ‘Taz’ Sullivan was killed after his plane crashed around 2:30 p.m. at the end of a runway at the Porterville Municipal Airport.

Sullivan was off-duty and was flying alone in his personal aircraft at the time of the crash.

After graduating from the USAF Academy in 2006, Sullivan spent his time working as an instructor pilot and an evaluator, logging over 1,500 hours in the F-15 Eagle.

He was recently took over as the Director of Operations for the 194th Fighter Squadron.

Sullivan leaves behind his wife, Diane, and his family and friends.

The airport was shut down for at least 12 hours on Monday as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.