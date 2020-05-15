Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows

Wreckage of the crashed helicopter that was carrying former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna smolders on the ground on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. According to reports, five people including Bryant and his daughter have been confirmed killed in the crash. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash just outside Los Angeles.

Autopsy reports were released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt trauma.

Zobayan was flying in fog and climbed to get out of the clouds, then plunged into a hillside.

Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.