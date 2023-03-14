FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E announced Tuesday that three recent developments should bring down the cost of customers’ natural gas bills, promising reductions of as much as 75% compared to February.

According to PG&E, after three months of higher-than-normal gas market prices, market prices for natural gas have dropped significantly.

The second reason is that PG&E is applying the State of California’s annual April Climate Credit one month early as announced by state officials on March 6. This decision was made to help make the large and unexpected bill increases from higher gas prices this winter season easier to manage.

Finally, PG&E also says that customers should be using less natural gas as colder temperatures moderate, leading to lower rates.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, PG&E stated that the company does not control the market prices for gas and electricity, and like other utilities, does not mark up the cost of gas and electricity that it purchases on behalf of its customers.