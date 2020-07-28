PG&E offers tips to cut costs and save energy during summer months

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing customers to stay indoors more than normal during one of the hottest months of the year, so PG&E is offering tips to cut costs and save energy.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) encourages customers to consider these five tips to lower A/C costs while still staying cool indoors:

Add layers to windows

Use shade coverings and awnings and the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home. Replace filters as needed

Dirty air filters make the air conditioner work harder to circulate the air. Clean and/or replace air filters monthly to improve energy efficiency and reduce. Close your shades in the summer

Sunlight passing through windows heats the home and makes the air conditioner work harder. Customers can block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on sunny days. Clear the area around A/C unit

The air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioners outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Cool down with a fan

Fans keep air circulating, allowing the thermostat to be raised several degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing air conditioning costs. However, remember to turn them off when leaving the room. Fans move air, not cool it, so they waste energy if left on when no one is at home or work.

*Savings amounts are illustrative only. Actual savings will vary, according to PG&E.

Customers can also make energy improvement updates to their homes or do maintenance on their air conditioning systems. PG&E encourages those customers to learn more about the Comfortable Home Rebates Program. The program connects customers to rebates and helps them stay comfortable by keeping their air conditioner in good shape for the summer.

PG&E also encourages customers to use cooling centers when needed. They fund the operation of the existing county and city-run cooling centers throughout the state.



You can find the nearest cooling center, here.



For more tips on how to save energy this summer, visit pge.com/summer.