PG&E fined $7.5 million for safety failures

FAIRFAX, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: A traffic cone sits next to a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) truck on January 17, 2019 in Fairfax, California. PG&E announced that they are preparing to file for bankruptcy at the end of January as they face an estimated $30 billion in legal claims for electrical equipment that might have been responsible for igniting destructive wildfires in California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric received two citations from state regulators over multiple safety failures on Monday.

The California Public Utilities Commission issued the citations, totaling $7.5 million, over what they said is PG&E’s failure to properly inspect and repair transmission lines from 2009 through 2018, as well as tens of thousands of distribution poles in the power company’s service area.

The first citation for $5 million relates to a notification sent by PG&E to CPUC in 2019 warning that an inspection of the Ignacio-Alto-Sausalito transmission lines revealed “high-priority deficiencies” on 21 transmission towers. These issues included rusted and damaged tower parts, joints and “C” hooks, which are used to connect power lines to towers.

Those deficiencies posed “an immediate risk of high potential impact to safety or reliability” and required immediate correcting, CPUC said.

Although PG&E began what they called the Sausalito Emergency Project to correct these issues, CPUC said the company failed to resolve the deficiencies within a timeline set by Rule 18 of CPUC’s General Order 95. PG&E completed the project in April of 2020.

The other citation, totaling $2.5 million, relates to another notification sent by PG&E in 2019 to regulators identifying 54,755 distribution poles which required routine inspections. Those poles had been inspected under the Wildfire Safety Inspection program, but that program did not meet all criteria laid out in CPUC’s General Order.

PG&E was directed to work quickly to inspect the poles and update their records, but this work was not completed, CPUC said.

CPUC said the citations stem from an incident in 2020 — when a distribution pole failed in a customer’s backyard in Danville. CPUC found PG&E’s inspection procedures for these poles failed to assess their structural integrity and identify dry rot.

In response to the citations, PG&E released this statement to FOX40: