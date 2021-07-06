PG&E extends moratorium on utility service disconnections to Sept. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pacific Gas & Electric Company has extended its moratorium on utility service disconnections to Sept. 30.

The moratorium was put in place by the California Public Utilities Commission in March 2020 and was set to end this month. The extension allows PG&E customers who have not made payments for their service to avoid disconnection, but they will still be charged late fees.

The company currently offers an up-to-13 months payment plan option for those who have fallen behind on their utility bills.

Fore more information on PG&E’s payment assistance plan, visit their website.