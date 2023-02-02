(KTXL) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi and 14 other Democratic members of the House from California made an endorsement in the 2024 Senate race for the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet announced her retirement.

The 15 democrats endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Schiff’s campaign announced Thursday morning.

The Schiff campaign noted that Pelosi’s endorsement was conditional on Feinstein opting not to pursue another term.

“If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support,” Pelosi said. “If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy.”

While Feinstein has not officially announced her retirement she will be less than two months shy of being the oldest member of congress ever at the end of her current term in 2025.

Schiff announced his intention to run for Senate last month, just a few weeks after Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) announced her intention to campaign for Feinstein’s seat.