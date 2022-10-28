SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, reportedly underwent surgery after he was attacked last night in the couple’s Pacific Heights home. While the suspect in the attack has been identified as David DePape, a 42-year-old resident of Berkeley, the motive of the attack is less clear. Nonetheless, leaders on both sides of the aisle have condemned the violent assault.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack a “heinous assault” and issued the following statement:

“This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions. Those who are using their platforms to incite violence must be held to account.



“Our leaders should never fear for their safety and the safety of their families in serving the people they were elected to represent – not in their homes, not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere. Jennifer and I wish Paul a speedy recovery and send our thoughts to Speaker Pelosi and their family during this time,” Newsom said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, issued a statement on Twitter, saying she was “shocked to learn that Paul Pelosi was attacked last night in his San Francisco home,” adding “my thoughts are with him, Speaker Pelosi and their family while he recovers.”

“As we learn more about the motives, I hope this serves as a reminder that all of us in public life and commenting about public officials should tone down the political rhetoric and avoid fueling division and violence — particularly during the heightened tension of this election,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

State Senator Scott Weiner said the attack was the “direct result of toxic right wing rhetoric,” issuing a statement saying:

“This attack is terrifying, and the direct result of toxic right wing rhetoric and incitement against Speaker Pelosi and so many other progressive leaders. Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked for being married to one of the strongest Democratic leaders in our nation’s history. Paul is a fantastic person and I’m rooting for his recovery.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how right wing political violence is on the rise in our country. The violence and threats that we as elected officials – and our families – face every single day badly damage democracy and must end. Words have consequences, and without question, the GOP’s hate and extremism has bred political violence. We must hold accountable leaders and public figures who incite this violence.”

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta also took to Twitter to condemn the attack, tweeting “I wish Paul Pelosi a full and rapid recovery and peace and healing to Speaker Pelosi and the entire Pelosi family.”

Progressive CA Rep. Ro Khanna tweeted that he was “sickened by the assault on Paul Pelosi and the break-in of Speaker Pelosi’s home. They have been pillars of the Bay Area for decades and their home a welcome place for so many community members. Wishing Paul a full and speedy recovery.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the attack was a “horrific and scary incident,” going on to say “I have reached out to Speaker Pelosi to offer my support to her and her family.”

On the other side of the aisle, Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that “What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific,” adding that “Heidi & I are praying for him & Nancy & the entire Pelosi family. May God’s protection be upon them.”

“We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable,” he concluded.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also condemned the attack, saying he was “Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night.” The Kentucky senator added that he was “Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”

Paul Pelosi is expected to recover from the assault.