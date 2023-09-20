Driving from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley may no longer be necessary if a proposed passenger train project materializes.

Officially known as the Coachella Valley Rail, the passenger train would run 144 miles from Union Station in L.A. to the city of Indio in the Coachella Valley.

The train would also make various stops in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Currently, the project is undergoing a second environmental analysis that will examine the proposed project in detail, including the identification of station locations and any infrastructure improvements that may be needed, officials with the Riverside County Transportation Commission told KTLA.

The first environmental review for the project was certified last year.

“The Coachella Valley has experienced tremendous growth over the years. RCTC has undertaken this vital project to connect our region to provide an alternative transportation solution for the Coachella Valley and Southern California,” department officials said.

The department hopes federal and state resources will be available to fund the project’s next phase, which costs about $60 million.

Currently, the department is waiting to see if they can receive $20 million under the federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program. Congressmember Ken Calvert, who represents the 41st district of California, also submitted a $5 million request as part of the Community Project Funding program, according to officials.

California’s 41st district stretches across Riverside County, including the cities of Corona, Norco, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Menifee and Palm Springs.

On the state level, the department has obtained $40 million from various avenues. The total construction costs for the project has yet to be determined but is expected to exceed $1 billion.

The project is still in its early stages of development, so Californians won’t be able to ride the passenger train anytime soon.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission estimates the project could take 10 years to complete. No official opening date has been announced.

“RCTC is working closely with the state and federal partners to seek innovative ways to speed up the process,” department officials told KTLA.

More information about the project can be found here.