Pair of Fresno residents arrested in Hawaii for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules

FILE – In this March 28, 2020 file photo a police officer arrives to tell people to leave Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones,File)

HONOLULU (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno residents were arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s COVID-19 quarantine rules, state officials said Thursday.

The residents, identified as Miriam Rosas, 22, and Abel Rosas, 34, were arrested by special agents with the state Attorney General’s Investigations Division after an alert had been sent out to Waikiki area hotels.

The pair had tried to check into a hotel on Tuesday without evidence of a coronavirus test or exemption. They refused to check in and left after being told they needed to go into mandatory quarantine.

The alert resulted in agents learning of the couple’s location, state officials said. They had checked into another hotel while posing as Hawaii residents.

Bail had been set at $2,000 each and both were still in custody as of Thursday. Police reported that the residents appeared in court on Friday.