BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control cited more than 170 people during Operation Shoulder Tap 2022, a statewide underage drinking enforcement operation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said during the operation, their team made contact with 27 people, all of whom denied purchasing alcohol for a minor decoy working with the sheriff’s office.

Three citations were issued in the Taft area, according to ABC.

There were 169 people cited who allegedly provided alcohol to minors, according to ABC. There were eight others cited for open containers, public drunkenness and some were arrested for various crimes or outstanding warrants.

The penalty for purchasing alcohol for a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.