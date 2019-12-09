Orphan mountain lion cub ‘feistier every day’ at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Oakland Zoo officials say an ailing mountain lion cub rescued last month along with two siblings that died is recovering and has found a permanent home in Texas.
Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital director Alex Herman says the male cub is “getting feistier every day.” Once he is strong enough, he will be take up residence at El Paso Zoo.
The cub was rescued last month from a den in El Dorado County along with two siblings that died.
Zoo officials say the cats were severely malnourished and covered in fleas and ticks.