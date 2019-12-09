Orphan mountain lion cub ‘feistier every day’ at Oakland Zoo

This Nov. 26, 2019 photo provided by the Oakland Zoo shows a male mountain lion cub that was rescued last month recovering in Oakland, Calif. The cub, rescued along with two siblings that died, has found a permanent home in Texas, zoo officials said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The severely malnourished and dehydrated cubs were found by a homeowner near Somerset in El Dorado County on Nov. 24 but only two were still alive, the Oakland Zoo said. The cubs, a male and female estimated to be 4 to 6 weeks old, weighed less than four pounds and were covered with fleas and ticks, had parasites and were severely anemic, dehydrated, and malnourished. (Oakland Zoo via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Oakland Zoo officials say an ailing mountain lion cub rescued last month along with two siblings that died is recovering and has found a permanent home in Texas.

Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital director Alex Herman says the male cub is “getting feistier every day.” Once he is strong enough, he will be take up residence at El Paso Zoo.

The cub was rescued last month from a den in El Dorado County along with two siblings that died.

Zoo officials say the cats were severely malnourished and covered in fleas and ticks.