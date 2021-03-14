Orosi woman accused of killing man she was dating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Orosi woman was arrested for murder Sunday after Tulare County authorities say the man she had been dating was shot to death, but was first believed to have died by suicide.

Tulare County deputies were called to a home in the 13900 block of Avenue 417 on Sunday for a report of a possible suicide. / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in East Orosi Sunday just after 7 a.m. for a report of a possible suicide. Investigators found 22-year-old Juan Jimenez Rodriguez with a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, detectives say they determined Juan Jimenez Rodriguez was shot to death and did not die by suicide. Mallory Rodriguez, 28, was identified as a suspect in the killing and detectives believe the two were dating, Tulare County sheriff’s official said.

Mallory Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.