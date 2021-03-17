Organizers set to surpass signature goal to recall Gov. Newsom by Wednesday deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom is facing possible removal from office by vote as recall organizers are expected to reach the necessary amount of signatures by Wednesday’s deadline to place the election on the ballot.

The vote would likely take place later this year. Organizers and supporters of the latest recall attempt cite whiplash pandemic lockdowns, job losses from business closures and shuttered schools.

Local organizers of the recall echoed those reasons to 17 News Wednesday.

“Some of our elderly were isolated. We couldn’t visit anybody in the hospitals. We couldn’t have any baby showers. We couldn’t have any weddings. We couldn’t have anything safely. He did not provide anything,” Flor Hull said. “I don’t care if he had a D or an R behind his name, he did not do anything to help us.”

Recall attempts are not uncommon in California, but they rarely get on the ballot and even fewer succeed. Unpopular Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.