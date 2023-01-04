Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach.

Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page.

The cause of death was not released.

Gonzalez leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 2 and 6 months.

“His smile and laugh was contagious, something that he passed on two his two beautiful children that will have to grow up without him by their side,” the post read.

Paco Gonzalez leaves behind a wife and two young children, ages 2 and six months. (Family photo/Go Fund Me)

Family members say Gonzalez was also a special education teacher at Tustin H.S. and a member of the “audio bass community.”

“He was known by so many in the community with his hair tricks and breaking of windshields.”

Ed Carrera, Director of the North Irvine Water Polo Club, said a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Hundreds of athletes, parents and members of USA Water Polo are expected to attend.

“Paco’s coaching philosophy was to develop his young athletes not only in the water, but also as young individuals,” Carrera said. “He was a strong believer in “student athletes” putting academics first.”