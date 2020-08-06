Officials ID man who died trying to save children who were swept down the Kings River

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have released the identity of a 28-year-old man who died after trying to save children who were swept down the Kings River on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Manjeet Singh by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, had jumped into the water around 7 p.m. near Reedley Beach after an 8-year-old girl and two other children got into trouble in the water.

Reedley Fire, with assistance from Fresno County Fire, rescued both people from the water.

“Medical aid was received from Reedley firefighters on scene, EMS arrived, and that patient was turned over to EMS and transported to a local hospital,” said Reedley Fire Batallion Chief Justin Watson.

“A little bit later in the incident, we received information of a second victim with the description of their last known location, and after about one hour, we located that victim downstream of the Reedley Boat Launch.”

One witness, who did not provide his name, says he helped pull a little girl out of the water.

“I seen the girls yelling, and I know they were playing, but they were going under the bridge already, so I came running down the bridge, and I seen them get one girl out, and I was trying to catch up to the other little girl.”

YourCentralValley.com understands that the man who jumped into the water was not related to the other victims.