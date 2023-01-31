SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown.

Images from the scene show officers from the Selma Police Department, Parlier Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol – as well as deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and officials with the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team.

As a precaution, nearby Eric White Elementary School was placed on lockdown. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, families can pick up students at Eric White Elementary School near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street, between Fig and Rose, remains closed to pedestrians and motorists as the investigation continues into the incident.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirm that the shooting suspect is in custody – and that there are no outstanding suspects.