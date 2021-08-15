Nurse stops to help victim in crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno California Highway Patrol officers are thanking a nurse when she “jumped into action” after a vehicle collision occurred on Highway 99 Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, CHP Fresno says the registered nurse “without hesitation” helped tend to serious injuries a victim was facing after the accident.

CHP says the nurse had just finished a long shift at the hospital and with her help, officers were able to stabilize and manage the incident scene.

Officials thanked her and other nurses for their hard work saying, “Thank you to all the nurses and health care professionals who always go above and beyond!”

The nurse can be seen in scrubs, a mask and gloves as she helps tend to the victim’s wounds on Highway 99.