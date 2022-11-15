FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park announced via their social media platforms on Tuesday that reservations will not be required to visit the park during the summer of 2023.

In a statement, officials say that reservations were previously necessary for a variety of reasons: in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and in 2022 due to a number of key visitor attractions that were closed for critical infrastructure and repairs.

National Park officials say they recognize that they have been grappling with congestion and even gridlock for decades- and are looking to build from the lessons that they have learned from these past few years with managed access.

Yosemite National Park staff add that they will be looking for the public’s help to design an approach that provides a better experience for visitors as well as protects Yosemite’s natural and cultural resources.