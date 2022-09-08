BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of northbound I-5 in the Castaic area are scheduled to be closed overnight for ongoing freeway repairs due to the Route Fire, according to Caltrans.

Officials said the closure Thursday night is to add and open a third northbound lane as two right lanes remain closed.

All northbound lanes will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday to place 2,400 feet of asphalt on a section of the highway that is already under construction, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the repairs will take place in two phases. The northbound lanes will be closed each night Sunday through Wednesday between 11:59 p.m. to 10 a.m. for paving, according to Caltrans. The lanes will be closed from Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to Thursday at 10 a.m. for cleanup and restriping.

On Thursday motorists will have three lanes open, according to Caltrans.

During the closures in northbound lanes, two left southbound lanes will be closed at Parker Road in Castaic to allow trucks to turn, Caltrans said.

Check detours here.