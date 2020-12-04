Newsom’s former aide arrested on felony domestic violence charges

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Nathan Ballard, a prominent Democratic strategist and longtime Gov. Gavin Newsom friend and adviser, was arrested on two felony domestic violence charges in Napa.

The allegations include the attempt to suffocate a four-year-old child with a pillow.

Ballard, 51, was booked on October 18 on two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death and domestic violence, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ballard started his career in San Francisco politics by serving as the deputy city attorney and spokesman for the city, alongside Kamala Harris. He has worked with other politicians including John Kerry, Jackie Speier, Ed Lee and Mark Farrell.

This adds to a recent rough patch for Newsom who admitted to attending a birthday party at the high-end French Laundry last month, which he was heavily criticized for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.